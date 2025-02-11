Donald Trump has seemingly admitted he doesn’t do much work when he’s at Mar-a-Lago after telling reporters he doesn’t think people can work from home.

The president told media in the White House that he doesn’t think anyone does any working from home, and instead spend their time “playing tennis and golf.”

He said: “I happen to be a believer that you have to go to work, I don’t think you can work from a home. Nobody is gonna work from home. They are gonna be going out, they’re gonna play tennis, they’re gonna play golf, they’re gonna do a lot of things. They’re not working.

“It’s a rare person that’s gonna work [from home]. You might work 10 per cent of the time, maybe 20 per cent, I don’t think you’re gonna work a lot more than that.”

But many were quick to point out the irony of Trump saying this when he himself has spent much of his second term at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

As of February 8, Trump had spent nine of his 19 days as president at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

So it seems the president is effectively admitting that he doesn’t do any work when he’s not in the White House, and instead likes to go out, play tennis and play golf – which, let’s be honest, is perhaps the least surprising thing we’ve heard so far in his presidency.

