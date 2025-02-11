Chelsea star Sam Kerr has been found not guilty of causing racially aggravated harassment after calling a Metropolitan Police officer ‘stupid and white’.

The jury at Kingston Crown Court cleared her in relation to an incident in Twickenham, south-west London, on 30 January 2023.

The 31-year-old striker claimed she was ‘antagonised’ by officers after she was taken to a police station by a taxi driver following a dispute, the BBC reports.

Kerr and her girlfriend, fellow professional footballer Kristie Mewis, had been out drinking when they were driven to Twickenham Police Station by a taxi driver who complained that they had refused to pay clean-up costs after one of them was sick and that one of them had smashed the vehicle’s rear window.

The Matildas captain, who made the comments to PC Stephen Lovell, did not deny using the words ‘stupid and white’ but denied it amounted to a racial offence.

Leaving the courtroom with Mewis, Kerr gave a thumbs up to her legal team.

In relation to legal costs, the judge said: “Her own behaviour contributed significantly to the bringing of this allegation.”