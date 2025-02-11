ChatGPT boss Sam Altman has hit out at Elon Musk after rejecting a $97bn offer for the company from a consortium led by the Tesla CEO.

On Tuesday, a consortium of investors led by Musk submitted the offer to the board of OpenAI, which made ChatGPT, to buy “all assets” of the tech company.

The bid was well below the $157bn the company was valued at in its latest funding round in October last year, and Altman has rebuffed the offer.

He also took a pop at Musk on X, which the billionaire owns.

In a post, Altman simply wrote: “no thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want.”

Speaking to Sky News about the bid, Altman said the company was not for sale, and repeated that he would be “happy to buy Twitter.”

When asked how much he thought OpenAI is worth, Altman reiterated that they were not for sale.

A deal for ChatGPT could still be made, with an improved offer from the consortium potentially being favoured by the OpenAI board, the BBC reports.

The offer from Musk’s consortium is the latest in a battle between him and Altman over the future of OpenAI, which the pair co-founded in 2015.

Musk departed the company when his relationship with Altman fell apart, and the pair are now involved in a legal battle.

Last year, Musk launched a lawsuit accusing OpenAI and Microsoft of operating a monopoly. This came after previous lawsuits in which he accused OpenAI of breaching the principles he agreed to when he helped found it in 2015.

