Donald Trump has been stung by a grammatical howler after he mistakenly referred to himself as “either very stupid, or very corrupt” for alleging election fraud in 2020.

In a statement released late on Saturday, Mr Trump said: “Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!”

The double negative hilariously cancels out what he was intending to say, we think, and could technically mean that he has finally conceded last year’s presidential election.

The statement was posted to Twitter by his spokesperson Liz Harrington owing to the fact that he is not able to post himself following a permanent ban.

Trump and his supporters have consistently alleged election fraud in the 2020 vote which he lost to Joe Biden by 306-232 in the electoral college, and by more than 7 million ballots in the popular vote.

No evidence of substantial fraud has ever been provided and statewide audits confirmed the Democrats’ win.

His claims of election fraud have had major ramifications for American democracy, including inspiring the 6 January Capitol Hill riots as his supporters tried to stop Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s victory.

