Donald Trump decided to ramble on about crude toilet humour as he spoke at a flagraising event.

On Wednesday, Trump was at the White House where new flag poles were being erected.

But as he spoke to reporters about the poles, he started getting hung up on the word ‘erection.’

Trump said: “Let’s have a good – they call it a lifting. They also use another word but I’m not gonna use that word. It says with an E. Do you know what the word is? If I ever used it I would be run out of town. Alright. So enjoy it.”

Trump: "Let's have a good — they call it a lifting. They also use another word but I'm not gonna use that word. It says with an E. Do you know what the word is? If I ever used it I would be run out of town. Alright. So enjoy it." pic.twitter.com/FrAtXVXG0I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2025

Despite everything going on in the world at the moment, it seems these flagpoles were the number one issue for the US president.

On Tuesday, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: “It is my Great Honor to announce that I will be putting up two beautiful Flag Poles on both sides of the White House, North and South Lawns. It is a GIFT from me of something which was always missing from this magnificent place.

“These are the most magnificent poles made – They are tall, tapered, rust proof, rope inside the pole, and of the highest quality. Hopefully, they will proudly stand at both sides of the White House for many years to come!”

At the same event on Wednesday, after he’d made his erection joke, Trump was then asked about the more pressing matter of the US’s position on the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Asked about America’s involvement in Iran, the president provided a typically clear-as-mud answer, telling reporters: “You don’t know that I’m even going to do it. You don’t know. I may do it, I may not do it. Nobody knows what I want to do.”

He added: “But I can tell you this – Iran’s got a lot of trouble, they want to negotiate.”

Well that clears that up then…

Related: Trump unveils $499 gold mobile phones for ‘real Americans’