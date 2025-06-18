Nammos started in Mykonos and has evolved into one of the most famous beach clubs in the world, providing not only a stylish and rejuvenating experience by the beachside but superb cuisine, perfect drinks and a great clubbing experience as the evening draws in. Expansion took place into wildly popular outposts in Cannes, Dubai and Limassol, and now Nammos brings its unmistakable spirit to Baja Sardinia with a new seasonal restaurant at Phi Beach, one of the island’s most iconic coastal destinations, opening on 13th June.

From the shores of Mykonos and the glittering skyline of Dubai to the cliffs of Baja Sardinia, Nammos at Phi Beach offers an elevated, sun-soaked escape that blends Mediterranean flavours, signature style, and a scene to remember. Set against the crystalline backdrop of the Costa Smeralda, this restaurant marks a moment of celebration ahead of Nammos’ highly anticipated opening in London’s Mayfair this autumn. With a daily capacity of 130 covers, the open-air restaurant channels the easy elegance and energy that Nammos is known for as effortless days turn into golden nights, with curated sounds, flowing rosé, and cuisine rooted in summer’s best ingredients.



At the heart of the experience is Nammos’ signature cuisine: a sun-soaked symphony of Mediterranean flavours with an international twist. Guests can expect Nammos signature dishes such as salmon teriyaki, spicy crab tartar, aubergine mille-feuille, risotto saganaki (a classic Greek-inspired dish), and daily fish market specials.

Every dish is crafted to honour the season’s finest ingredients and designed for sharing and savouring all set against a backdrop of iconic Nammos teal umbrellas, flowing rosé, and uninterrupted sea views.



As day turns to dusk, Phi Beach ignites with a music programme that brings the world’s most sought-after talent to Sardinia. Guests can dance barefoot to headline sets from Black Coffee alongside a season of performances by Peggy Gou, Jamie Jones, Damian Lazarus, Claptone, Michael Bibi, Dennis Cruz, Pawsa, Hugel, Themba, Seth Troxler, Argy, Jimmy Sax, Kungs, and Bob Sinclar, to name a few. The rhythm of indulgence carries through every moment from relaxed afternoons by the water to late-night sets beneath the stars.

Whether arriving by land or by sea, guests will be welcomed into a world where barefoot luxury meets high-touch hospitality. Expect moments to linger, to dance, to indulge Sardinia style.

Nammos Baja Sardinia at Phi Beach will run from Friday, 13th June through Sunday, 31st August.



Via Forte Cappellini, 07021 Arzachena SS, Italy – Nammos – Instagram: @nammosbajasardinia – [email protected] – +39 3762 8034 69



For lunch & dinner at Nammos book HERE

For beach day at Nammos book HERE

Guests can purchase the ticket online on the website HERE

Online table reservations for sunset aperitif and the Club are available HERE



Opening Times: Friday 13th June to Sunday 31st August 12:30 – 01:00 Restaurant – 12:30 – 18:30 Beach

