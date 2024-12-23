Donald Trump took aim at foreign-born Elon Musk amid suggestions that he has “ceded the presidency” to the world’s richest man.

Musk has taken a prominent position in the Trump administration and recently intervened to scuttle a budget bill negotiated in Congress.

Speaking in Arizona on Sunday, Trump praised Musk before adding: “And no, he’s not taking the presidency.”

He called the suggestion that he has “ceded the presidency to Elon Musk” another “hoax” pushed by his political opponents.

In a later quip, Trump noted that there is no risk of Musk officially taking over as president because he would be constitutionally barred from doing so.

“You know why he can’t be [president]?” Trump asked the crowd in Arizona. “He wasn’t born in this country.”

Trump on Elon Musk: “He’s not gonna be president…you know why? He can’t be; he wasn’t born in this country. Haha.”



People calling Elon Musk ‘president’ seem to get under Trump’s thin skin. pic.twitter.com/9la6WmBgLY — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 22, 2024

