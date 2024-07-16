Donald Trump has appeared at the Republican National Convention with a bandage over his right ear, two days after surviving an attempted assassination.

Delegates cheered wildly as Mr Trump appeared onscreen backstage and then emerged to the strains God Bless The USA.

Mr Trump did not address the convention with his acceptance speech scheduled for Thursday.

Ahead of the speech, reminders have been shared on social media that Trump rolled back on Obama-era regulation that would have made it harder for people with mental illness to buy guns when he was first elected as president.

He did so without any fanfare. In fact, the news that Trump had signed the bill was at the bottom of a White House email that alerted the media to other legislation signed by the president.

And it came after the House and Senate, both of which were Republican-controlled at the time, passed a bill, H.J. Res 40, which revoked the Obama-era regulation.

Pressed by NBC News why Trump nullified the rule, White House spokesman Judd Deere said: “This was a wide-ranging regulation promulgated in the 11th hour of the previous administration that included all kinds of people with disabilities who are more than capable of owning a firearm.

“The rule went too far.”

