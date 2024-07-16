Boris Johnson has insisted Donald Trump would help to “protect democracy against aggression” after discussing Ukraine in a meeting with the Republican presidential nominee amid concerns about his threats to weaken US support for Kyiv.

The former prime minister also said Mr Trump had responded with “sheer indomitability” following the assassination attempt against him at the weekend.

The two men met on the fringes of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for around half an hour, over which period Mr Johnson said Ukraine was discussed “at length”.

“It was great to see president (sic) Trump, who is on superb form following the appalling attempt on his life,” he said.

“I noted the courage, resilience and sheer indomitability with which he has responded.

“We discussed Ukraine at length and I know that he will give the strong and decisive leadership necessary to protect democracy against aggression.”

Mr Trump has expressed scepticism about Nato in the past, and his threats to reduce US support for Ukraine during the presidential election campaign have stoked fear in some Western capitals.

Mr Johnson, who has cited the UK’s support for Ukraine after Russia’s invasion in 2022 as one of the key achievements of his leadership, previously said he endorsed the Republican’s presidential bid as long as he backed Kyiv.

“If he does the right thing and backs the Ukrainians, and I believe he will, a Trump presidency can be a big win for the world,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Government has said it will work with whoever the US electorate returns to the White House, but senior figures were on Tuesday forced to push back against widely criticised remarks by Mr Trump’s candidate for vice president.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said she did not “recognise that characterisation” after Mr Trump’s running mate JD Vance described Britain under Labour as the first “truly Islamist” country with a nuclear weapon, while Defence Secretary John Healey said the comment was “controversial”.

