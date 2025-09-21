As America continues to grapple with its own ‘free speech’ crisis, speaking truth to power is becoming an incredibly difficult job. However, Fox News – which is usually aligned with Donald Trump and the Republicans – have confronted the president with some startling poll numbers.

Speaking to Mr. Trump this weekend, host Martha MacCallum rifled off a few home truths, quoting several unfavourable data points for the president. She highlighted that a recent Fox News poll even had their viewers questioning his results on the economy.

As per the survey quoted by MacCallum, 52% of respondents stated that the Trump Administration ‘had made the economy worse’ over the last six months, with just 30% believing that things had actually improved. Around one in five believe there has been no change either way.

How did Donald Trump respond to the Fox News polling?

This poll landed just as new YouGov data showed Trump’s approval rating dropping to 39%. This scepticism was further reflected by the reporter, when jobs were discussed. Already reeling from the poll, MacCallum hit Trump with amore stats that didn’t exactly leave him in a good mood.

She stated that unemployment has ‘hit a four-year high’, and that the price of groceries ‘have made a big jump’ in recent months. So, how did Donald Trump respond? For those who had ‘rationally and responsibly’ on their bingo cards, we’ve got some tough news to break.

POTUS instead rallied against Fox News and its figures. Trump then revealed he had previously made a request to Rupert Murdoch to fire the current pollsters, saying the the current ones ‘stink’. This, despite the channel being largely supportive of his time in office.

“Fox polling, I have to tell you, is the worst polling I’ve ever had. It’s always — during the election they had me winning by a little bit, not by a massive amount. Fox polling — I’ve told Rupert Murdoch, go get yourself a new pollster because he stinks. And this is for years now.” | Donald Trump