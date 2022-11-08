Donald Trump could be poised for a return to the White House, with William Hill reporting strong support for him in their 2024 Presidential Election betting.

The 76-year-old was available at 7/2 but has been steadily backed in the last few weeks and is now the favourite to replace Joe Biden at 9/4.

Biden himself is a 5/1 chance, while governor of Florida, and fellow Republican, Ron DeSantis is viewed as Trump’s biggest rival at this stage at 4/1.

William Hill spokesperson, Lee Phelps, said: “He certainly divides opinion, but the momentum behind Donald Trump’s run for Presidency seems to be gathering pace.

“We have seen solid and consistent support for Trump in our next President betting, with the former leader of the United States now the 9/4 favourite having been as big as 7/2 a few weeks ago.”

US Presidential Election 2024 – Winner:

Donald Trump 9/4 Ron DeSantis 4/1 Joe Biden 5/1 Gavin Newsom 14/1 Kamala Harris 14/1 Mike Pence 16/1 Tim Scott 25/1 Glenn Youngkin 25/1 Nikki Haley 25/1 Pete Buttigieg 28/1 BAR 33/1

Related: Elevenses: Crank Up The Crazy