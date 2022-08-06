Cringeworthy footage of Boris and Carrie Johnson’s first dance has been leaked on social media.

The video, obtained by political blog Guido Fawkes, shows Boris Johnson dressed in a pale suit awkwardly flailing his limbs beside his current wife Carrie at their party – held a year on from their nuptials because of the pandemic – at the country estate of a major Tory donor.

They dance to Sweet Caroline, which became the unofficial anthem of the England football team after their Euro 2020 heroics.

Around 150 close friends and family watched as the couple boogied to the Neil Diamond classic at their belated wedding bash.

Carrie, whose full name is Caroline, wore an Italian silk gown from Savannah Miller that typically fetches £3,500.

According to reports, she had rented it for just £25 from Wardrobe HQ to bolster her eco credentials.

Boris & Carrie’s first dance pic.twitter.com/4qUuotPPl5 — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) August 5, 2022

People have been quick to react as the video went viral on social media.

Here’s a pick of what was said:

Boris and Carrie’s first dance at their wedding. This is just extraordinarily tragic, from music choice to the dance via the suit. pic.twitter.com/rFHh4B3RfP — Jamie East (@jamieeast) August 5, 2022

Creepy Uncle dancing with his niece. pic.twitter.com/14AeLOooAH — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) August 5, 2022

Nadine wiping a tear from her cheek in the corner as she starts the third bottle of sav blanc — Martyn Duell (@shazey1988) August 5, 2022

🚨I've intercepted a video, which I initially thought was an embarrassing father of the bride having a drunken jig with his daughter. Turns out it's Boris and Carrie's first dance at their wedding party. (It was to Sweet Caroline, fact fans.) I'm not sure human eyes can take it. — Count Binface (@CountBinface) August 5, 2022

Related: Watch: Protesters storm Tory leadership hustings