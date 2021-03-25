A Conservative MP’s protest of extended Covid-19 restrictions has gone viral on social media.

Sir Charles Walker took a stand in the House of Commons as MPs voting on keeping coronavirus laws for a further six months.

The bill passed safely, although there was a backbench rebellion of 35 Conservatives.

One of whom was Sir Charles Walker, the MP for Broxbourne. Earlier in the day he made a bizarre pledge to “walk around London with a pint of milk” in protest to the extension.

During a debate he said “as sure as eggs are eggs” that MPs will be asked to renew legislation again at the end of September.

“It is inevitable and anyone who thinks it is not inevitable is deluding themselves,” he said.

“But I am not here to talk about eggs – I am here to talk about milk.”

He said milk will “represent” his protest.

“For the next few days I am going to walk around London with a pint of milk about my person,” he added.

“Some may do other things such as protesting anxiety or a loss of career.

“Maybe they will be protesting this country’s slide into authoritarianism, or perhaps they will be protesting the fact we allow unelected officials to have lecterns at Number 10 to tell us how to live our lives.

“The point is these people can project what they like – what concern they have – onto their pint of milk,” he added.

Watch his speech in full below:

Charles Walker – "That pint will remind me that the act of protest is a freedom & not a right… & if you don't fight for freedoms they end up being taken away from you." pic.twitter.com/6fdmtnF5eV — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 25, 2021

Related: David Cameron being investigated for breaking lobbying law he introduced