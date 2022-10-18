Desperate Conservative MPs are mulling reinstalling Theresa May as prime minister with the party in disarray.

New polling shows the majority of members now believe Truss should resign the top job – just six weeks after they made her PM.

If she was to vacate the position it would leave another leadership vacuum, with Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt waiting in the wings.

The two former chancellors are priced 6/4 and 4/1 respectively by bookies Star Sports.

Boris Johnson has also seen his odds drop to 12/1 from 16/1, just 42 days after vacating the position.

According to Theo Usherwood, another former Tory leader could also be in with a shout.

He said MPs are starting to talk about Theresa May as someone who could “calm things down”.

The Maidenhead MP is priced 33/1 with the bookies. But could be one worth watching!

More serious point is there’s growing pressure on Rishi Sunak to concede he can’t be the unity candidate.



Supporters of Boris Johnson won’t allow it, just like Sunak supporters won’t allow Boris.



Once Sunak rules himself out, MPs will be able to find the unity candidate. — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) October 18, 2022

