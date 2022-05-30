GB News presenter Dan Wootton posted a pic on Twitter of two people wearing masks outside and posed the question ‘Why?’

It comes a almost 4,000 people were fined for not wearing a face covering on public transport in London when it was compulsory, figures show.

Mandatory wearing of masks on Transport for London (TFL) services was put in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant.

TFL announced that face coverings would stop being a condition of carriage from February 24 this year following the “shift in the Government’s approach” towards living with coronavirus.

Back to Dan and he posted the image and there were a huge amount of comments.

Reactions

they can wear what they want. That's how a free society works. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) May 29, 2022

Or….why are you judging people you know nothing about? What business is it of yours? This is the problem with pretend liberals… they’re not liberals. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) May 29, 2022

This you hun? pic.twitter.com/FMTrMaMttj — 🇪🇺 Brexile In Berlin 🇩🇪 (@BrexileInBerlin) May 29, 2022

Dan you need to stop this…. We need to focus on the important things…. The guy in the background — R Y L A N (@Rylan) May 28, 2022

Do you know what @danwootton I usually agree with everything you say but there are people out there, such as myself, with auto immune disease, cancer or in remission. They are not hurting anyone so STOP with the negativity 😡 — Andy (@Mackenz81935556) May 28, 2022

It's because of Covid. Perhaps they don't want it, or perhaps they have it. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) May 28, 2022

Because apparently there's a creep around, photographing people without their permission, and they value their privacy. — Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) May 29, 2022

Why not? I’m not a fan of dad shorts, but it ain’t my life. — anderson (@RobAnderson2018) May 29, 2022

There is also this classic…

Dan Wootton – Science has forever used herd immunity in order to deal with coronavirus



Chris Bryant – You're a nutcase…. you're a complete & utter nutcase & you're dangerous as well. pic.twitter.com/6uFg7FvtVh — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) October 19, 2020

As ever Right Said Fred backed Wotton…

Everyone getting bent out of shape. It’s a simple question. No shaming, just a question. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) May 28, 2022

