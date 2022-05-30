GB News presenter Dan Wootton posted a pic on Twitter of two people wearing masks outside and posed the question ‘Why?’
It comes a almost 4,000 people were fined for not wearing a face covering on public transport in London when it was compulsory, figures show.
Mandatory wearing of masks on Transport for London (TFL) services was put in place to help stop the spread of Covid-19 and amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant.
TFL announced that face coverings would stop being a condition of carriage from February 24 this year following the “shift in the Government’s approach” towards living with coronavirus.
Back to Dan and he posted the image and there were a huge amount of comments.
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
There is also this classic…
As ever Right Said Fred backed Wotton…
Related: What about Covid loans? New £600m plan to fight UC benefit fraud unveiled