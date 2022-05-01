Oliver Downen isn’t happy he has got wind of a Lib/Lab pact for the upcoming council elections.

Boris Johnson is trying to focus minds on bins, potholes and council tax as the Tories enter the final days before the local elections with a new scandal adding to partygate.

Conservative MP Neil Parish announced his resignation on Saturday as he admitted twice watching pornography in the House of Commons.

The fresh embarrassment came as activists canvas for votes for a Tory party led by a Prime Minister fined by police for breaching his own coronavirus laws.

Polls in 200 local authorities across Britain open on Thursday, in a chance for voters to register their disapproval, or their support.

Ignoring all that Oliver Dowden wrote to Sir Keir Starmer concerned about what he thinks is an unfair plot.

Dowden tweeted the letter and wrote: “The secret Labour/Lib Dem elections pact has been revealed. Read my letter and the questions that Sir Keir Starmer must answer.”

🥀 The secret Labour/Lib Dem elections pact has been revealed.



Read my letter and the questions that Sir Keir Starmer must answer 👇 pic.twitter.com/zD93GMGwmA — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) April 30, 2022

Well a LOT of people were keen to point out the Tories pact with the DUP and a £1.5 billion bung, the time Farage and Boris Johnson bumped into each other in a restaurant and who can forget the Liberal Democrats and Conservative coalition?

Doing deals with other political parties to win power is undemocratic, says Dowden. pic.twitter.com/f9kySyPsMc — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 30, 2022

Under no circumstances must different political parties do backroom deals. pic.twitter.com/6QTsTF6FJD — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) April 30, 2022

Right now, electoral pacts are completely legal. Are Dowden’s comments a sign that the Tories are going to use their newfound power over the Electoral Commission to outlaw them? pic.twitter.com/1yUo81uoR0 — Sarah D (@ChislehurstScot) May 1, 2022

Kind of Oliver Dowden to raise awareness about how an election pact is a fabulous threat to Tories staying in power… https://t.co/buvUpmQxDf — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) May 1, 2022

If only we had a fair voting system Mr Dowden there would be no need for this, but your corrupt party won’t deliver that because it hates democracy https://t.co/vzYAzmIJv3 — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) May 1, 2022

I'm looking forward to seeing people like Oliver Dowden disappear into a huge dark hole of obscurity soon. https://t.co/6WJKcxdc4V — Tony Patterson (@tonypatt2000) May 1, 2022

For goodness sake !

And you Chair a major political party ?

But Plumb the depths of naive Real Politick.

Has it slipped your mind ?

Tory Coalition Govt with LDs ?

Tory local electoral agreements with UKIP ?

You are such an amateur Olly ! https://t.co/BLx9W7KIb3 — Clare Hepworth OBE (@Hepworthclare) May 1, 2022

The Conservative party’s suicide pact with Johnson, Farage, UKIP, Rees-Mogg, the ERG, Putin’s Oligarchs, Patel, Dorries, Arron Banks, Cummings, Erdogan, Modi, and a very long list of other unsavoury characters, versus a pact between Labour and Lib Dems?



Dowden is upset! https://t.co/D6jCecPqki — Top News 🇺🇦 (@TopNewsWorks) May 1, 2022

Conveniently ignoring the Conservatives pact with UKIP not to take their votes and the £1 billion bung to the DUP. https://t.co/MLCrna6oNF — John (@john76867892) May 1, 2022

Oh Oliver! You lot did a deal with Farage.Everything must be done to get you lot out of power. The @Conservatives have stooped so low this last few years the opposition must unite. Can you talk to us about the Russian money,VIP lanes,your lying leader and on and on https://t.co/pnAq5yqBU7 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 1, 2022

Boris Johnson : London leadership hustings ‘It must be 25 years ago or more that I met Nigel Farage in a pub’



Boris Johnson met Nigel Farage November 2018 https://t.co/qPInwcw4vL pic.twitter.com/SM6m2Tehk5 — ProudGranny24 (@ProudGranny24) May 1, 2022

You're not forgetting the 'agreement' between Johnson and Farage at the 2019 election are you?

You know, the one where Farage withdrew 317 candidates, in Tory areas, so as not to split the pro brexit vote, and so influence democracy….https://t.co/3DVy1JVxbQ — Paul ☕️🌻🌍🌱🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@Towherenow) May 1, 2022

