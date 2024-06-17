The Conservative candidate for Keighley has been widely criticised for using Labour colours to campaign in the run-up to the General Election on July 4th.

Robbie Moore, who will defend a wafer-thin majority in the upcoming election, has been called out after deceptive posters were spotted in his constituency which could lead voters to believe he is the Labour candidate.

John Grogan, who held the seat between 2017 and 2019, is running for Sir Keir Starmer’s party in the seat and is well-backed by the bookies to romp home in West Yorkshire.

But he’ll have to see off some underhanded campaigning techniques by his rival to secure the vote, who is resorting to hoodwinking voters as a last-ditch attempt to revive his fortunes.

They really are a bunch of shameless charlatans. I think we all know that red = Labour. And blue = Tory. Robbie Moore is the Tory candidate in Keighley and Ilkley. I get why he might be ashamed of his party but this is straightforward conmanship. Vote John Grogan! pic.twitter.com/wIyNhUbtUe — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) June 15, 2024

It’s not the first time a Tory MP has campaigned under another party’s colours during this election.

Robert Largan was accused of breaking electoral law over campaign materials that read “Labour for Largan” on a red background, intentionally hiding his actual affiliation in the small print.

The highly-deceptive poster looks exactly like a promotional item for the Labour Party.

Largan, who also does not mention he is representing the Conservatives on his social media profiles, is encouraging people to ‘vote local’ next month.

This is insane. CONSERVATIVE candidate @robertlargan releases ‘Labour for Largan’ campaign. He has a Reform version too.



And you have to go to the About section of his website to find out he’s a Conservative – no branding anywhere on the homepage. pic.twitter.com/AdMwF1WUqL — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) June 1, 2024

Related: Tory MP slammed by fact-checkers over ‘blatantly deceptive’ attempts to campaign under Labour colours