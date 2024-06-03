Conservative MP Robert Largan has been blasted by fact-checkers over a graphic posted ahead of the General Election which reads “Labour for Largan”.

Using white text on a red background, the Tory candidate’s slogan reads “Labour for Largan”, intentionally hiding his actual affiliation in the small print.

The highly deceptive poster looks exactly like a promotional item for the Labour Party. Largan, who also does not mention he is representing the Conservatives on his social media profiles, is encouraging people to ‘vote local’ next month.

Responding to the stunt, Full Fact chief executive Chris Morris has blasted the use of Labour branding.

He said: “These tactics are blatantly deceptive and play to some of the most cynical instincts in politics.

“If politicians want to be part of the solution to catastrophically low public trust, they need to commit to honest, transparent campaigns of persuasion and advocacy—not more dirty tricks.”

Morris has written to the leaders of UK political parties to call for them to publicly pledge to run their general election campaigns honestly and transparently to enable everyone to make an informed decision at the ballot box.

Several major parties have signed up to Full Fact’s pledge, but none of the Labour Party, Conservatives, or Reform Party have made the same commitment which would have rendered deceptive advertising of this nature an unacceptable and flagrant breach.

Full Fact says it supports the police incident raised to Derbyshire Police and the statement from the Electoral Commission which calls on candidates to consider how voters will understand their campaign materials.

