Both Conservative and Leave voters have branded the UK’s split with the European Union a “failure” in a new shock poll.

Nigel Farage joined a chorus of Brexiteers who have been forced to admit that the UK’s split with the EU is not all it’s cracked up to be last week.

The former UKIPer and Brexit Party leader joined Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight to discuss the growing evidence mounted against Brexit.

Faced with polling and economic data, Farage was forced to concede that Brexit has failed.

He said: “We haven’t actually benefitted from Brexit when we could have done.

“What Brexit has proved is that our politicians are about as useless as the commissioners in Brussels were.”

And it looks like Tory and Leave backers are with him.

New polling published in The Times shows 37 per cent of Leave voters think Brexit has been more of a failure compared to 35 per cent who are on the fence and just 20 per cent who think it has been more of a success.

Conservative voters returned similar numbers, while the electorate as a whole was overwhelmingly convinced that it has been a failure.

Take a look at the figures in full below:

Oof – even Leave voters and Conservative voters know Brexit for what it manifestly is…



…a failure.



So let’s reverse it. Join European Movement —> https://t.co/UYOABSdQjt pic.twitter.com/9up2GJCG0h — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) May 21, 2023

Related: One of the world’s biggest carmakers threatens to pull production in UK over Brexit