Arnold Schwarzenegger has brilliantly explained the rationale of protest groups such as Just Stop Oil.

The actor and former governor of California spoke to Laura Kuenssberg after more disruption hit the streets of London.

One activist was thrown to the ground by a passer-by during a protest.

In a video posted on social media, the man can be seen approaching a group of campaigners as they slow march in front of traffic on Mansell Street, near the Tower of London, on Friday.

The man then begins to snatch the group’s banners out of the protesters’ hands before pushing the woman onto the ground.

He also appears to grab a phone from one of the campaigners and throw it away, as he tries to push the other demonstrators out of the way of traffic.

⚠️ Content warning.



💥 Some violence is obvious, and some is hidden.



🛢️ The hidden violence of approving new oil and gas, when people are dying in floods and wildfires is extreme.



💀 Our government are guilty of drownings, death by smoke inhalation, heat stress and starvation. pic.twitter.com/9C3orcRx4S — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) May 19, 2023

Speaking to Kuenssberg, Schwarzenegger said people have been forced to take action due to government inaction.

“The world signed an agreement in 2015 in Paris to reduce greenhouse gasses and 70 per cent of the countries have not lived up to their promise.

“So people are angry.”

Watch the clip in full below:

Really outstanding answer from Arnold Schwarzenegger explaining the rationale of protest groups like Just Stop Oil. pic.twitter.com/pU4Z9cBNH3 — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) May 21, 2023

