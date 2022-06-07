A loyalist Tory MP went to extreme lengths to back Boris Johnson on Monday night, accusing the BBC of doctoring an image of the prime minister to make him “look like Hannibal Lecter”.

Johnson won a vote of no confidence in his leadership yesterday, but 148 of his own MPs voted to oust him.

The prime minister defiantly hailed the outcome as a “decisive” result – even though he earned the support of a lower percentage of parliamentarians than Theresa May four years ago. She quit four months later.

And in the hours after the vote, Tory MP Adam Holloway made a remarkable intervention on BBC’s Newsnight.

In a moment which quickly went viral, Holloway tore into the media’s portrayal of the Partygate scandal – and accused Newsnight of altering an image of Johnson to make him appear similar to the fictional serial killer made famous by Anthony Hopkins.

Tory MP Adam Holloway, defending Boris Johnson by complaining about the media, says on @BBCNewsnight that they've made the PM "look like Hannibal Lecter". Has his own screengrab. Amazing work pic.twitter.com/OzL3PBgTHX — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) June 6, 2022

He said: “There is great damage to the reputation of politics and it should also do damage to organisations like the BBC.

“This programme I am on now showed pictures of him looking like Hannibal Lecter at the beginning. I can show you here. He has razor blades.

“Does that guy look like someone who has been given a birthday cake or someone who has been locked up for something at the Old Bailey?”

Holloway finished his blistering speech by claiming people should be thanking Johnson instead – and said voters knew the PM was not a “Jesuit priest” when they voted for him.

Watch his full interview here.

"People knew they weren't voting for a Jesuit priest"



Adam Holloway MP gives a fiery defence of the Prime Minister's record in office#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/Y4V1B6QdFq — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) June 6, 2022

