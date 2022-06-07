As Westminster worked itself into a frenzy over Boris Johnson’s future on Monday, GB News went into bat for the prime minister by posting its very own Partygate exclusive.

Tom Harwood, the network’s political correspondent, tweeted a watermarked image of Partygate inquisitor Sue Gray singing karaoke at a “boozy” Whitehall bash.

But there’s a catch. The party took place pre-pandemic.

Still, that didn’t stop Harwood tweeting: “I have obtained an image of Sue Gray – whose report criticised the Downing Street drinking culture – singing karaoke at a boozy Whitehall pre-pandemic bash. The picture reveals the senior civil servant enjoying the same karaoke machine cited in her own report.”

EXCL: I have obtained an image of Sue Gray – whose report criticised the Downing Street drinking culture – singing karaoke at a boozy Whitehall pre-pandemic bash.



The picture reveals the senior civil servant enjoying the same karaoke machine cited in her own report. pic.twitter.com/zR2qAR8N5s — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) June 6, 2022

The news story itself reports that Gray “appears to be singing You’re The One That I Want by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John from Grease”. And, according to Harwood, it “illustrates a culture within Whitehall that Ms Gray criticised when she wrote in her recent report’s general findings that “excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time”.”

GB News quotes a Downing Street source as claiming the pre-pandemic photo is important because “it gives a sense of the prevailing culture of the place and you know, that, that was how it was pre-pandemic and it continued into the pandemic.

“And it shouldn’t have continued into the pandemic but it was something that was there before and it didn’t necessarily arise from the pandemic.

“We didn’t suddenly think – everyone else is having a miserable time, we’re gonna have a great time – that’s not how it worked.”

Still, that didn’t stop Twitter tearing into Tom. Here are some of the best reactions.

1.

EXCL: I have obtained an image of Keir Starmer playing football pre-pandemic. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/1AWejd6rLd — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 6, 2022

2.

Genuinely the most embarrassing exclusive I’ve come across. Pre pandemic. All you’ve done here is you’vr watermarked pictures of a woman singing. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 6, 2022

3.

I have obtained an exclusive image of Robert Walpole clearly enjoying himself in Downing Street – the scene of riotous lockdown parties only 300 years later. pic.twitter.com/uzMd379xq7 — Jon de Plume (@MrJonDePlume) June 6, 2022

4.

EXCL: THE ENTIRE COUNTRY LEFT THE HOUSE WITHOUT WEARING FACE MASKS AND HAND SANITISER PRE-PANDEMIC TOO. You’re scraping that barrel so feverishly that you’re wearing a hole right through it, Tom. https://t.co/HdNRKplp4A — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 6, 2022

5.

EXCL: I have obtained an image of Tom Harwood – whose Twitter is a fuckery of bilious dirge and a tenuous relationship with facts – leaving his home without a facemask pre-pandemic. The picture reveals the former Guido Fawkes ‘reporter’ enjoying a stroll looking like a bellend. pic.twitter.com/EUMDCGG2HE — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) June 6, 2022

6.

Through the wall of watermarks you can just about discern an event of absolutely no interest. https://t.co/VuBX9gUTyY — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) June 6, 2022

7.

EXCL: somebody did karaoke before the pandemic https://t.co/OxWxrY16TW — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) June 6, 2022

8.

no one should have imposter syndrome while this person has a job lol https://t.co/Ew5HVJ19MF — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) June 6, 2022

9.

Who is this clown? https://t.co/Xa6pXOjq19 — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) June 6, 2022

10.

I have obtained an image of Peter Crouch singing karaoke at a pre-pandemic recording of A League Of Their Own. pic.twitter.com/AvwW7feWmJ — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 6, 2022

