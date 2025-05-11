Now, if this doesn’t sum up the current state of the Conservative Party in 2025, nothing else will. Jacob Rees-Mogg, one of the most dyed-in-the-wool Tories going, is reportedly mulling a dramatic defection to Reform – as he plots a comeback to elected office.

Will Jacob Rees-Mogg defect to Reform?

JRM famously lost his seat in North East Somerset during the 2024 General Election, after he was ousted by the Labour candidate. However, Dan Norris has since been arrested on the suspicion of child sex offences and rape – something which is likely to trigger a by-election.

With Reform surging in the polls, some calculations have it that the political upstarts will coast to victory in this constituency, claiming a large majority in the process. As per one source who spoke to the Daily Mail, Jacob Rees-Mogg is now seriously weighing-up a switch in sides.

“If [Jacob Rees-Mogg] stands as a Tory with the party as it is now, he will lose. If he joins Nigel’s gang, the party calculates he would win a majority of over 20,000. Against that is the fact he’s a lifelong, loyal Conservative. He is on the horns of an agonising dilemma.” | Daily Mail Source

More Tories could switch sides ahead of the next election

The ardent Brexit cheerleader has also done a fairly terrible job of quashing the defection rumours. When asked for clarity on the situation, he simply refused to speculate, and failed to rule-out or reject the suggestion that he’ll be wearing a Reform rosette in the months ahead.

As it stands, Reform remain on course to win the most votes at the next General Election in 2025. However, they risk becoming a ‘Tory-lite’ party, following the defections of previous Blues including Andrea Jenkyns, Lee Anderson, and former MP Marco Longhi.

Rees-Mogg, it seems, could be the next to follow suit…

“It is inappropriate to speculate on such an eventuality. I hope my party recovers and becomes once again what it should always be – a genuinely Conservative Party in spirit and actions. Sadly, voters believe that Labour and Conservatives have become indistinguishable.” | Jacob Rees-Mogg