The Conservative Party managed to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds shortly before they voted through controversial social care reforms.

Tickets to the Conservative Party’s ‘Tory Winter Ball’ event cost around £1,000 each, with several “opportunities” auctioned on the night, according to The Sun’s Harry Cole.

Among them was an hour playing cricket with chancellor Rishi Sunak, which sold for £35,000.

The chance to do karaoke with foreign secretary Liz Truss went for £22,000 – while dinner with levelling up secretary Michael Gove cost £25,000.

And the ‘Get Brexit Done’ sign from Boris Johnson’s 2019 election campaign sold for £30,000.

The cash was splashed just moments before MPs hurried from the event to the House of Commons in order to vote on the government’s controversial £86,000 blanket cap on social care costs.

The cap, which has been criticised by MPs from across the political spectrum, means those with fewer assets could contribute significantly more proportionately for their social care over their lifetime.

Related: Romanian man gives Brits money to buy their own homes