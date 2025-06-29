Ah, good to Nigel Farage is already making friends on the diplomatic front while his party rides high in the polls. Edi Rama, the Albanian Prime Minister, has taken a swipe at the Reform leader following a set of contentious claims he made during a GB News segment.

ALSO READ: ‘Snowflake’: Green Party Deputy taunts Richard Tice after rejecting offer to debate him

Edi Rama vs Nigel Farage – what’s the beef?

Farage, not best pleased with scathing comments Rama had made about Brexit in recent weeks, declared that ‘one in 50 Albanians‘ who have come to the UK are currently in prison. He also lashed out at the PM further, demanding that he ‘takes all his criminals back’.

Of course, bluster and rhetoric are nothing new for Nigel Farage. But he has now received a very unique proposition from the European leader. In a statement posted on social media, Rama said that the British politician made a ‘bonkers claim’, saying it was ‘from the Brexit playbook’.

“Mr. Farage — let me return the challenge with something unusually boring in your line of work: actual numbers. That ‘one in 50 Albanians are in prison’ claim? It’s not a fact. It’s bonkers. A classic from the post-truth Brexit playbook: ‘If it sounds scary, it must be true’…”

“Guess what? When the numbers are actually run — surprise! — even if we assumed every Albanian currently in prison is guilty, the rate of criminality among Albanians in the UK would be no higher than (and likely lower than) that of the British population itself.” | Edi Rama

Reform leader challenged to present his facts by Albanian PM

Rama then went a step further, and told Farage to bring his facts to the table. He upped the stakes, saying that he would commit to bringing back Albanian criminals within the UK – *if* he could find solid proof for the contentious ‘one in 50’ claim.

Should Mr. Farage fail to support his numbers, the PM has graciously offered to host him in Albania as a guest of honour – with no apology required. Instead, the Brexit-backing former banker will be asked to tell people ‘not to badmouth Albanians’ ever again. Seems fair…

“Let’s both bring our numbers to the table. If your “one in 50” claim holds water — I will personally commit to taking them all back. That’s not a competing headline — it’s a public pledge. But if your scary stat turns out to be just tabloid fuel, then no apology needed. No drama.”

“Instead, come to Albania — as my guest of honor. You’ll get real sun, real hospitality, and real facts. All I ask in return is the simplest public pledge from you, made while enjoying our country: next time someone badmouths Albanians, you’ll be the first to tell them not to do it again.”

“So what do you say? One fact-check for a full deportation — or a full vacation, with some of the warmest people you’ll ever meet. Come on, Nigel. If you lose on a fact check, you’ll still win a whole nation of friends for life. Looking forward to hearing from you!” | Edi Rama