Tony Blair has opened up about the one thing that still surprises him in an interview with the Evening Standard following his latest book launch.

The former prime minister has written a leadership guide which, per the FT, captures his infectious optimism and mastery of the political arts.

‘Lessons for the 21st Century’ urges leaders to ward off hubris and instead embrace maturity and humility.

He encourages governments to better harness the use of technology, especially artificial intelligence, but reserves some choice words for social media, which he says has “given birth to the era of the loudmouth.”

Speaking to the Evening Standard, he also revealed that few things in politics surprise him any more… except one thing.

He admits to being fascinated by the fact that his old press secretary Alastair Campbell is now something of a political rock star, due to the success of the podcast he hosts with Rory Stewart, The Rest is Politics.

“It’s incredible, I mean, him selling out the O2. I’m, well, amazed!”

Below the pay off to @EveningStandard interview with my old boss, TB. He always wanted to be a rock star. And he hasn’t been this jealous since the first time he met Diana and her first question was to ask him “what is Alastair REALLY like?” and how she could contact me!! Time to… pic.twitter.com/VSfMNjfxgJ — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) October 24, 2024

