Pornography was accidentally shown on big screens during a children’s harvest church service.

Year 2 pupils from Hornsea Community Primary School in East Yorkshire were at a harvest celebration at Hornsea United Reform Church when the X-rated images were projected.

A laptop belonging to a church staff member accidentally displayed the ‘utter filth’ onto the projector, leaving children confused.

A parent of one of the children in attendance told The Sun: “One minute the children are singing We Plough The Fields And ­Scatter, the next the church is showing the pupils utter filth.

“The six and seven-year-olds were gobsmacked and didn’t know where to look.”

Council safeguarding officers have been brought in and church leaders are being urged to explain how it happened.

One elder said: “There’s nothing to defend here. We will just let the process take its course. It’s in the hands of the professionals.”

The school was forced to apologise to parents saying: “As part of the singing, a church computer screen was used to share the song words.

“The church volunteers used their laptop to do this, and unfortunately for a few seconds, some inappropriate content was shown on the screen. Our staff immediately intervened and removed this from the screen.

“We are not sure if the children were aware of this and we have not spoken to them about it.

“Mrs Semper, our safeguarding lead, is following it up to ensure the church deal with this in an appropriate manner.”

East Riding of Yorkshire Council issued a statement saying: “The school informed families the same day and will not be using the church until we can be reassured that this cannot happen again. The church are conducting their own enquiries.”

