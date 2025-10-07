A cocktail of irony has engulfed Tommy Robinson and his latest business venture, after it was revealed that Nation Wear Ltd – the company behind his Union Jack emblazoned merchandise – will be dissolved on Tuesday 7 October.

ALSO READ: Now that’s border control! Tommy Robinson ‘deported from TWO countries’ this weekend

Where does Tommy Robinson get his merch from?

An investigation by the Daily Mail discovered the roots of the firm that was flogging the gear, tracing it to a Belgian company which pays workers in Bangladesh just 36p an hour to produce the less-than-fashionable items, ranging from shirts and hoodies to hats and mugs.

According to a new update on Companies House, a ‘Final Gazette Notice’ was issued earlier on Tuesday, declaring that today would see Nation Wear dissolve their operations. This comes after the business submitted an intended strike-off date on Wednesday 24 September.

Nation Wear is the name of the company Tommy Robinson merch was sold under. It was dissolved today. pic.twitter.com/aZGS5CPs1a — Mr Ethical 🚩 (@nw_nicholas) October 7, 2025

Not really patriotism, is it?

That means the firm has been forcibly removed from the official register, and will now cease to exist. Though the website has been taking orders today, it’s expected this service will immediately come to an end. The whole affair has been a source of embarrassment for the alleged ‘patriot’.

Outsourcing national pride to a group of poorly paid factory workers across the world is already a dreadful look. But the fact that those making the tacky clothing are from a devoutly Muslim country severely undermines some of the things Tommy Robinson has campaigned for.

The former EDL leader is a ferociously vocal critic of Islam, and has called for mass deportations of those living in Britain. Those who have received their ‘Unite The Kingdom’ merch – after waiting 14 days for shipping – will have also noticed the ‘Made In Bangladesh’ text on the label.

The man formerly known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon is set to visit Israel later this month, at the behest of one of the country’s government ministers. The move has been slammed by cross-section of British politicians, with some labelling the invite as a ‘dangerous development’.