It’s genuinely hard to tell who should be more insulted. The misery has been piled on Conservative Leader Kemi Badenoch on Tuesday, after she was dubbed ‘the Ruben Amorim of politics’ during her media rounds this morning – and it could be a nickname that sticks…

Kemi Badenoch or Ruben Amorim? Both have become memes…

Amorim has been in charge of Manchester United for almost one year. In that time, the footballing behemoths have endured a miserable run, barely averaging more than a point per game in the Premier League – and the Portuguese coach has been ruthlessly mocked by all-comers.

His dismal record has become a meme itself. And now, it may just be another stick to beat the Tories with. LBC host Nick Ferrari put it to Badenoch earlier this morning, suggesting that her requests for ‘more time to turn things around’ echoes the sentiments of Mr. Amorim.

“If this was football, you should look across to Old Trafford and the manager of Manchester United, Ruben Amorim, who keeps saying ‘give me time’ and losing matches. You’re losing support, councillors, and members – you are the Ruben Amorim of politics!” | Nick Ferrari

Tory leader rejects comparisons to Manchester United boss

It’s quite the quip, whichever way you look at it. And it’s not the worst comparison. Much like Amorim, Badenoch has endured a miserable run over the last 12 months. The Conservatives have slipped to third OR LOWER in most opinion polls, with fewer than 20% of Brits wanting to vote for the party.

The Tory Conference, which is being held in Manchester, has also been relentlessly ribbed by political experts and members of the public. Low attendances, strange speeches, and the general malaise around delegates have all shaped the narrative this week.

Kemi Badenoch, however, hasn’t taken kindly to the comparison – and rejected claims that her party are ‘losing support and losing members’.

“Well, actually, what we are doing is shedding a lot of the baggage over the last 14 years. I remember last year, we had people defecting to Labour because they were doing well in the polls. Now it’s to Reform. We need people in the party who are here for the right reasons.” | Kemi Badenoch