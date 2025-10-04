Israeli minister Amichai Chikli has received an almighty backlash in the past 24 hours, after he invited far-right rabble-rouser Tommy Robinson to visit the country in an official capacity. The move has shocked prominent political figures in the UK, who have expressed their concerns for British Jews.

ALSO READ: Home Secretary says ‘division will fail’ after synagogue terror attack

Why is Tommy Robinson visiting Israel?

Mr. Chikli took to social media on Friday to confirm that he’d be rolling the red carpet out for Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, with the visit set to take place later this month. It’s understood the former EDL leader will visit several holy sites, and even intends to enter Gaza.

“On behalf of the State of Israel, I am proud to host British patriot Tommy Robinson, who will visit in mid-October. He is a courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam. At a time when Jews across Europe face rising antisemitism, it is vital to strengthen bonds with allies.” | Amichai Chikli

MPs and Baronesses clash with far-right figure

Labour MP Stella Creasy ended up in a bitter dispute with Robinson on Friday night, playing out on the platform formerly known as Twitter. She accused the former convict of previously targeting Jewish academics, and contested that he once ‘pushed antisemitic conspiracies’.

“The great replacement theory in Tommy Robinson’s ‘manifesto’ is an antisemitic conspiracy theory. This is appalling and incendiary at this difficult time. The UK government must be clear with our Israeli counterparts that Robinson is no friend to anyone except division and hate.”

“Colleagues in Israel must read his material – there’s no question to which his work is an answer. However much him and his friends scream, voices against hate can be heard. Robinson previously targeted Jewish academics in the UK, and Israel must be warned about his conduct.” | Stella Creasy

One of the most senior stateswomen in Britain has also expressed her contempt for these developments. Baroness Sayeeda Warsi suggested Israel was trying to sow division on our shores, and accused their government of exhibiting ‘dangerous behaviour’ by welcoming Tommy Robinson.

“At a time all communities in the UK are uniting to support our Jewish community as they grieve, the State of Israel is sowing division in our country, supporting and promoting those that platform hate and making our country unsafe. This is dangerous behaviour.” | Baroness Warsi