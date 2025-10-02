The home secretary has warned “those who seek to divide us will fail” following a terror attack at a Manchester synagogue that killed two people.

Speaking near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, Shabana Mahmood announced the government has stepped up security at synagogues across the UK.

It comes as an attacker was shot dead by police moments after he targeted worshippers. Two people were killed and three others seriously injured in the car and knife attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

The suspect was shot within seven minutes of the first call to the emergency services and two people had since been arrested over the attack, the Telegraph reports.

The PM cut short meetings of European leaders in Denmark to chair an emergency Cobra session.

“What I do want to say is to those who seek to divide us, they will fail,” Mahmood said.

She added: “It will just take a little time for us to establish exactly what has happened here, but we will share more information as soon as we are able to.”

Speaking at the same press conference, Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, thanked the emergency services for their “exemplary blue light response”.

“We ask everyone to show solidarity to the Jewish community this weekend, and already we’ve mobilised through our interfaith network messages of support and solidarity through places of worship,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has promised the security of all Jewish Brits.

He said: “To every Jewish person in this country, I also want to say this: I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you, I really do.

“And so, on behalf of our country, I express my solidarity, but also my sadness that you still have to live with these fears. Nobody should have to do that. Nobody.

“And so I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence, protecting your community. I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love.

“I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”