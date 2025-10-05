Now then, this is a tasty one. The waves on the Bournemouth coast aren’t just coming from the sea this weekend, as members of the Green Party present at their conference in the coastal town elected to take a bold stance against landlords in the UK.

Can the Green Party really abolish landlords?

The policy, which seeks to effectively end landlordism in its current form, would introduce rigorous rent controls and bring an end to the existing Right To Buy schemes. Those running AirBnBs would supposedly be taxed through business rates, with levies on empty homes also doubling.

The motion also seeks to ensure that local councils are given Right To Buy privileges when landlords sell their properties, or leave them vacant for more than half a year. This, of course, would only see the light of day if the Greens are given the right to govern – and it could face further challenges.

Although this has been voted through for adoption by members, leader Zack Polanski does not have to stick to the exact wording going forward. It’s likely that the self-proclaimed ‘eco-populist’ will endorse the policies mentioned above, but may tone down the related rhetoric.

Zack Polanski pitches battle between Greens and Reform in 2029

The developments have caused a stir online, with some suggesting the proposal ‘is not a serious one’. But it has achieved something Polanski has set out to do since taking charge of the Greens – and put them at the centre of a national discourse that shines a light on their policies.

The Greens also believe they are now on course to replace Labour as the most popular party in London, with polling indicating that they’re closing the gap on the centre-left organisation. It’s certainly fuel to the fire Polanski is stoking, and he’s made a bold prediction about the next General Election.

Speaking at the Conference on Saturday, he said that the fight would not be between Labour and Reform, but between the Green Party and Reform. Zack Polanski is certain that he and his colleagues are the only credible left-wing option in the UK – and he may well have a point…