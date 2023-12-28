Speculation about a spring general election is rife after Jeremy Hunt announced his next budget will be set out on March 6th.

The Chancellor has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to be presented to Parliament alongside the budget next year.

The Tories have been dropping hints they could make attention-grabbing pledges on housing and taxes as Rishi Sunak struggles to turn around his party’s major deficit in the polls.

Infographic PA Graphics.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove suggested to the Times that the Conservatives will promise to cut the up-front cost of a home for first-time buyers in a pre-election giveaway.

And the Prime Minister has ordered a “gear change” to reduce the historically high tax burden, possibly slashing death duties and reducing income tax, according to the Telegraph.

Speaking to Sky News, Emily Thornberry said a May election is the “worst kept secret in parliament”, with Labour ready to go when the moment comes.

Watch her comments in full below:

Wilfred Frost: Would Labour be ready for an early election?



Emily Thornberry: "it's the worst kept secret… that were lightly to be heading for a May election & the budget date confirms that… & the whole country's response is bring it on… to get rid of this lot"#KayBurley pic.twitter.com/RO5gwPErfS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 28, 2023

Related: Brexit campaigner and Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin set to be knighted