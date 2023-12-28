I’m A Celeb finalist Nigel Farage is just 2/1 with William Hill to work his way back into the Houses of Parliament next year.

Farage’s Reform UK party has vowed to fight the Tories in every seat next year and the former UKIP leader and MEP member is fancied to throw his hat into the ring, while Boris Johnson is bigger at 9/2 to make a return to Parliament in 2024, and footballer Marcus Rashford is 50/1 to become an MP before 2050.

It looks highly likely that the UK will go to the polls in 2024, with William Hill offering 14/1 for an election not to take place. Keir Starmer, whose Labour party are 1/10 to win the most seats, is 1/6 to be the PM after the next general election.

Between October and December is the favoured timeframe for the election at 4/6, while a spring election – any time from April to June – is 9/4.

Over in America, Donald Trump, despite an onslaught of legal challenges, is William Hill’s favourite to win the US Presidential election at 6/5, ahead of current POTUS Joe Biden (2/1).

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “2024 is a hot year for political betting. If the odds are to accurately reflect how the world will look at the end of next year, there will be a Labour government, quite possibly Donald Trump back in the Whitehouse and maybe even Nigel Farage in the Commons.

“Labour look nailed on to win the most seats at 1/10, while we think between October and December looks the most likely time for a general election to happen at 4/6.”

William Hill – TV/Specials – 2024 specials

To happen in 2024:

Nigel Farage to become an MP 2/1 Nigel Farage to rejoin the Conservative Party 2/1 Boris Johnson to become an MP 9/2 A general election NOT to take place 14/1

