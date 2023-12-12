A clip of prime minister Rishi Sunak denying that he attended any parties in Downing Street during lockdown has resurfaced as he faced a grilling from the Covid-19 inquiry.

In the clip, Sunak is questioned by Labour MP Karl Turner, who asked him to “categorically deny” that he or any of his officials or special advisors were in attendance at Christmas parties in Downing Street in December 2020.

He responded by saying: “No Mr Speaker I did not attend any parties,” despite subsequently receiving a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police for lockdown breaches, which he paid.

It begs the question that if that was the straw that broke the camel’s back in Boris Johnson’s case, why is the same rule not being applied to his predecessor?

You may also like: Project rehabilitation complete: Farage tipped to Reform Conservative party after jungle stint