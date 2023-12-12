Sir Keir Starmer has predicted the Government’s Rwanda legislation will sail through a parliamentary vote on Tuesday – despite fanfare from right-wing factions to block it.

As Rishi Sunak battles to ward off a revolt from his MPs over his Bill, the Labour leader said he has no doubt the Tories will back it in a crunch Commons vote.

Answering questions after a major speech in Buckinghamshire, Sir Keir told reporters on Tuesday: “It’ll go through tonight, I don’t doubt. There’ll be a lot of shouting and screaming but in the end, it’ll go through…

“I don’t think we should allow them the indulgence of pretending it’s going to be tight and he’s done a brilliant job to get it over the line.

“He’s got an 80-seat majority, he should get it over the line very, very easily.”

If Mr Sunak does lose the vote, Sir Keir said “of course he should call a general election”.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, added that Sunak’s authority is toast regardless of the outcome.

She said: “Whether or not this unworkable and unconscionable plan scrapes through its first vote, the outcome will be the same; Sunak’s authority and credibility is toast and while his party self-immolates, NHS waiting lists, crumbling schools and the UK’s economic malaise will continue to go unaddressed.

“We cannot afford this psychodrama to continue into the new year. We need a general election now.”

