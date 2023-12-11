Nigel Farage’s bid to rehabilitate his reputation in preparation for a run at mainstream politics looks complete after his stint in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The former UKIP leader has refused to rule out joining the Conservatives and is 6/1 to be elected as a Tory MP in the next general election with William Hill.

The bookmaker also make Farage a 10/1 shot to stand in the next Conservative leadership election, while he is 33/1 to be named as the next leader of the party.

We don't normally criticise Good Morning Britain, but this is something we could not ignore.. pic.twitter.com/531tu3XbWv — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) December 11, 2023

Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, said: “Nigel Farage made it clear from the beginning that his stint in the jungle was an attempt to gain exposure and having surprised many with a run to the final, he could well be preparing for a return to politics.”

“At 2/1 we see his next move as being a return to leading Reform UK, the party he co-founded in 2018, but a more surprising move and one Farage has flirted with would be a switch to the Tories and we make him just 6/1 to be elected as a Tory MP when the public next go to the polls.

“Should Rishi Sunak’s premiership as Conservative leader end in the near future, Farage is 10/1 to wait in the wings and run in the next Tory leadership election.”

