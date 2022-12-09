One of the most significant elections in the nation’s recent history was held in Britain in 2019.

As per the results, they largely supported Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brexit, giving Johnson a 78-seat parliamentary majority and giving the opposition, the left-wing Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn, its worst showing in nearly a century in which many called the ‘Brexit election’.

However, two years previously Labour, who had been predicted to lose seats, ended up winning 30 more than in 2015, giving them a total of 262 seats.

He took away Theresa May’s majority. In southern England, where Labour had long ago lost the potential to win, he won seats in places like Canterbury and Plymouth.

A man who was deemed to be Labour’s weakest leader since Michael Foot now had his place assured after months of internal criticism. He was being compared to Democratic populist candidate Bernie Sanders, who challenged Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Back to 2019, Corbyn had obtained official documents showing that the US is demanding that the NHS will be “on the table” in talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.

The Labour leader said the uncensored papers gave the lie to Boris Johnson’s claims that the NHS would not be part of any trade talks, and revealed that the US wanted “total market access” after the UK leaves the EU.

It was 3 years ago yesterday that Jeremy Corbyn warned us that the Tories had intentions to ruin, then sell off the NHS.

