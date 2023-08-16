The Conservatives have been accused of using “deceptive tactics” after they distributed pamphlets disguised as local newspapers to local residents.

A number of people have taken to social media to post pictures of the publications, with one sent from Ruth Edwards’s constituency in Nottinghamshire and another from Andrew Griffith’s patch in the South Downs.

Similar publications were picked up by voters ahead of the by-elections in July, with residents from Selby and Ainsty, Somerton and Frome and Uxbridge and South Ruislip all being canvassed.

Carol, keeping the theme, please can I show your feed the fake Tory 'Newspaper' #Rushcliffe residents received? I'd love Twitter to rip this apart & fact check it. Frankly, I'm exhausted keeping up with lies & half truths.😵‍💫

The word 'Conservative' sneaks in twice. Spot it? pic.twitter.com/7iG9NsnUsr — Phil Pinfold #FBPE 🔶️🇪🇺 (@PhilPinfold) August 15, 2023

So that's definitely a central office thing, not just local. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/lvk6qIwrRN — Thomas Brooks (@ThomBTweets) August 16, 2023

Ahead of the 2019 general election, the Conservatives deployed a number of mischievous tricks to win voters over.

They created a fake Labour manifesto website and diverted Google users looking for the real one to it and they rebranded one of the party’s official Twitter accounts to resemble a fact-checking service during a live TV debate.

Talk about pulling the wool over people’s eyes!

