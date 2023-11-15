The real reason for David Cameron quitting as an MP seemed to get leaked in a tell-all interview with Sky News – although the revelation will come as a shock to precisely no one.

The ex-MP was handed a senior cabinet position thanks to archaic rules that allow peers to take on lofty governmental positions.

He won’t be accountable to MPs in the Commons and he enters the role on the back of a number of paid lobbying gigs that require more scrutiny.

But hey ho, it’s all fun and games, apparently.

Public says sacking Braverman was right move but is less sure on David Cameron return

Most voters think sacking Suella Braverman was the right decision but are less sure about bringing David Cameron back into Government, a new poll has found.

Rishi Sunak dismissed Ms Braverman on Monday over her comments about pro-Palestinian protesters, while Lord Cameron was dramatically brought back as Foreign Secretary seven years after quitting as prime minister.

In a poll published on Tuesday, Ipsos UK found 70% of people think Mr Sunak made the right decision in removing Ms Braverman as home secretary, including 60% of those who voted Conservative in 2019. Just 17% said removing her was the wrong decision.

But only around a third of voters said appointing Lord Cameron to the Foreign Office was the right decision, while 46% said it was the wrong move.

You may also like: Classic: Dennis Skinner thrown out of the Commons after calling Cameron ‘Dodgy Dave’