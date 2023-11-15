Footage of Dennis Skinner being thrown out of the House of Commons after calling David Cameron ‘Dodgy Dave’ has been doing the rounds on social media in the wake of him being appointed foreign secretary.

The former Labour MP, fondly known as the Beast of Bolsover, was given his marching orders by the speaker when he refused to withdraw a comment, directed at the then-prime minister.

Mr Skinner said: “This man has done more to divide this nation than anybody else. He’s looked after his own pocket. I still refer to him as dodgy Dave. Do what you like.”

It seems like this speech will never not be relevant!

