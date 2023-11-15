The Conservative Party’s latest political headache has dominated Wednesday’s headlines.
The Daily Telegraph, The Times, the Daily Express and The Independent all lead with Suella Braverman’s claims the Prime Minister has “betrayed Britain”.
The i opted for a headline on Mrs Braverman’s attack on Rishi Sunak.
The Daily Star and the Daily Mail both ran with fronts telling of the new “Tory civil war”.
Related: ‘You have manifestly failed to deliver’: Braverman fires parting broadside at Sunak after sacking