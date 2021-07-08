Unless you were living under a rock or Lee Anderson, you will know England won against Denmark last night and made it to their first final since 1966.

But spare a thought for Lee, who represents Ashfield in Nottinghamshire. He wrote in a Facebook post in June that the FA and England team had “made a big mistake” by taking the knee and they ran the risk of “having nothing in common with their traditional supporters”.

“For the first time in my life I will not be watching my beloved England team whilst they are supporting a political movement whose core principles aim to undermine our very way of life,” he announced.

UK Parliament official portrait of Lee Anderson, Conservative MP for Ashfield. Credit;PA

Priti Patel and the PM have gone the other way and simply pretended they never slagged off the England team for taking a knee, but Twitter has been on hand with a few reminders.

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/2kMNfY6obG — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 7, 2021

Just to remind everyone: Boris Johnson refused to condemn people booing England players until polling show that it was unpopular.



He’s not even a glory-supporter. He’s a focus-group fan. https://t.co/AjemeuU4Cd — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) July 7, 2021

The prime minister also wore an England shirt over his shirt and tie, which no football fan would EVER dream of, just to enforce the fact he has jumped on the bandwagon. I doubt you would ever see him in Stoke on a rainy Tuesday night in November.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Johnson wore an England top over his shirt and tie and was immediately mocked https://t.co/SBcydMeAlV — #RejoinEU #FBR #ResistanceIsNotFutile 🇪🇺💙🕷 (@Angie_RejoinEU) July 7, 2021

Lee’s regret

Well, social media hasn’t forgotten that Mr Anderson refused to watch the games and now we could (whisper it quietly) win an actual trophy.

These are from after England’s 4-0 win against Ukraine last Saturday…

Thoughts with Tory MP Lee Anderson this evening, who’s missing England roaring into the semis because he’s boycotting their matches over players taking a knee. — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) July 3, 2021

Thoughts with Lee Anderson tonight, you’ve missed a cracker mate https://t.co/uJSZCmhZR2 — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) July 3, 2021

Lee Anderson was born in 1967. Are we entirely sure it hasn’t been him watching that was the problem all along? — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) July 3, 2021

Tory MP Lee Anderson probably watching Pitch Perfect on ITV right now because he couldn’t bear watching an England team take the knee — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaNigrelli) July 3, 2021

And here are some of the best reactions since the result last night:

Imagine being Lee Anderson any morning. — Jon Kennaugh (@jonkennaugh) July 8, 2021

Moment is silent for Lee Anderson on @LBC with @mrjamesob . This man is a legend 😂😂😂😂😂 — Vee (@veencube11) July 8, 2021

Looks like it’s Our wild adventures or Scotland’s coastal railways Sunday night for @Conservatives MP Lee Anderson who boycotted @England for taking the knee pic.twitter.com/ShPbImeLsg — Ant (@M0kujin) July 8, 2021

Yes, poor Lee Anderson, it must be difficult finding you’ve made a tit of yourself, again. — jamdodger4💙#FBPA #FBPPR #FBPE (@jamdodger4) July 8, 2021

Would have had one more viewer if Lee Anderson wasn’t having a racist tantrum https://t.co/XfbB7zipun — Helholds (@helholds) July 8, 2021

Lee Anderson this week pic.twitter.com/RqjxFfAglp — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) July 8, 2021

starting a petition for Lee Anderson to be the nations Designated Driver on Sunday seeing as he’ll be at a loose end. — alan dooney (@alandooney) July 8, 2021

Thoughts and prayers with Lee Anderson MP this morning. What do we reckon he watched? I’m thinking a repeat of Peak Practice in his soiled Y-Fronts. — MC Hammock 💙 (@RobiMurf) July 8, 2021

