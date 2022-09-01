The Telegraph has warned that Britain is in danger of falling into Vladimir Putin’s trap as the war with Ukraine wages on.

Allister Heath, the editor of The Sunday Telegraph, said that the Russian president is beginning to inflict “immense, permanent damage on the Western way of life” in a column published today.

Warning that Putin could “destroy the free world” Heath said there could be calamitous poverty on the way as well as civil disobedience due to the conflict.

But he also said that the invasion could lead to “a new socialist government, nationalisations, price and incomes policies and punitive wealth taxes”, things which many Brits are longing for!

Putin is dragging the “free world” into “socialism”? If only. 😉 https://t.co/p9FPcv20mF pic.twitter.com/S5AMnM2kvk — Nina 🐙 Byzantina (@NinaByzantina) September 1, 2022

Earlier this week Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his troops had launched a counterattack to retake territory in the south.

“We will push them to the border. To our border, the line of which has not changed. The invaders know it well,” said the Ukrainian president in his nightly address.

Ukrainian troops broke through Russian defences on the frontline in several areas near the city of Kherson, said a senior adviser to Mr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Oleksiy Arestovych said the defences were breached in just “a few hours”.

From “Kyiv will fall within 72 hours” to “Russian defenses in Kherson Oblast have been broken.”

Goodnight from Ukraine. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 29, 2022

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency, led by its director Rafael Grossi, have also set off for the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia plant despite the heavy shelling that led to an emergency system shutting down one of its reactors.

The nuclear power plant has been occupied by Russian forces but run by Ukrainian engineers since the early days of the six-month war.

