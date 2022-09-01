The taxpayer-funded £120 million arts festival known as the “Festival of Brexit” has seen just 238,000 visitors attend, falling well short of the organisers’ targets.

Unboxed – the government-sponsored, post-Brexit programme of arts events – had set a “stretch target” of 66 million attendees, which means the actual figure of number visitors is just 0.36 per cent of the most hopeful target.

It was also more than four times the cost of the celebrations to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The revelation comes in an investigation by The House magazine, published today.

Remainer plot

But who is to blame?

According to the Mail, it failed due to a remainer plot.

Their headline reads: “Fury as £120million arts festival to celebrate Brexit becomes a ‘pro-Remain flop’ – amid claims ‘staff refused to take part if the UK’s exit from the EU was mentioned’.”

Now Unboxed organisers have now criticised the politicisation of the events, with director Martin Green, saying had been “unfortunate” that the “Festival of Brexit” tag had stuck.

However, Jacob Rees-Mogg had characterised it as a “festival of Brexit”, after a previous version of its branding the event was known as “Festival UK* 2022”, so that might explain how the tag stuck.

Green insisted that Nadine Dorries was a fan.

She “absolutely loved” Dream machine, an immersive group hallucination in south-east London.

Reactions

The news that it failed seems to have shocked nobody and we can’t find anyone who went, or at least admit it!

1.

Festival of Brexit a spectacularly expensive flop at £504 for every visitor. Which is quite on brand, really. pic.twitter.com/up0T2kaQ0E — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) September 1, 2022

2.

The Festival of Brexit's failure is of course the fault of Remainers.



It is always someone else's fault. Always. pic.twitter.com/Z5ahfwpdfa — Roland Smith 🇺🇦 (@rolandmcs) September 1, 2022

3.

Unboxed, the arts festival dubbed the "festival of Brexit", has seen just 238k visitors — the initial target was 66m



It cost over 4x more than the Platinum Jubilee, while some participants demanded in their contracts that Brexit wouldn’t be mentioned https://t.co/lZcyMHwAzc — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) August 31, 2022

4.

In news that will surprise no-one, the Festival of Brexit has been a shitshow. https://t.co/AWTugyK8SY — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) September 1, 2022

5.

“With a bill of around £500 per attendee, the Festival of Brexit is the perfect metaphor for how Brexit itself has turned out, hugely expensive and deeply unpopular with no-one really getting what they wanted.” ~AA

https://t.co/E5H9PcYm3l — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 1, 2022

6.

Yeah, the Festival of Brexit (Unboxed) was the money-shredder every sentient being predicted it would be.



But since it only cost £120 million of our precious cash, who's quibbling? https://t.co/c0cULpQ4Dj — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) August 31, 2022

7.

To put this into perspective, the government's 'Festival of Brexit' has attracted 0.36% of the footfall they had hoped for. Ouchhttps://t.co/oUU80m5a6X — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 1, 2022

8.

Well, it *was* a ‘festival of Brexit’, and about as successful as Brexit itself. https://t.co/d35BpLyda4 — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 1, 2022

9.

A total flop just like Brexit



Brexit festival cost 4 times more than platinum Jubilee’ at £120m



The govt event sees just 238,000 visitors



Participants in Festival went so far as insisting it would be part of their contracts that Brexit not be mentioned https://t.co/JatlNa1MgR — BremainInSpain (@BremainInSpain) September 1, 2022

10.

That £120m the Tories squandered on the 'Festival of Brexit' would have bought a lot of school meals for a lot of hungry children — David__Osland (@David__Osland) September 1, 2022

11.

£120m wasted on the Festival of Brexit. Another right wing Tory ego trip that cost us dearly. — Robert Bob 3.5% Ultra Remainer 😄. (@MrRobertBob1) September 1, 2022

12.

I love how even the failure of the "Festival of Brexit" has become a Remainer plot. — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) September 1, 2022

Or simply this?

Brexit: the incapable in pursuit of the unobtainable, to satisfy the delusional. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) August 27, 2022

