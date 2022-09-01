The chairman of a Russian oil giant has died after mysteriously falling from a hospital window, according to local reports.

Ravil Maganov, the Lukoil boss, died of his injuries following a freak incident at Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital.

The board of Lukoil has been critical of Russia’s war with Ukraine, calling for it to end as soon as possible and expressing its sympathy to victims of “this tragedy”.

Investigating authorities said they were working at the scene to establish how he died. Tass news agency quoted sources saying he had fallen out of a sixth-floor window, adding later that he had taken his own life.

Its billionaire president, Vagit Alekperov, resigned in April after the UK imposed sanctions on him in response to the invasion.

Maganov is the latest of a number of high-profile business executives to die in mysterious circumstances.

The body of millionaire Novatek former manager Sergei Protosenya was found alongside his wife and daughter at a Spanish villa in April.

A former vice-president of Gazprombank, Vladislav Avayev, was found dead with his wife and daughter in their Moscow flat, also in April.

In May, a former Lukoil tycoon Alexander Subbotin died of heart failure, reportedly after seeking alternative treatment from a shaman.

Lukoil is Russia’s biggest private company. In its statement it said it was down to Maganov’s managerial talent that it had evolved into one of the world’s largest energy firms.

He began working for the private oil company in 1993 and took over as chairman two years ago.

