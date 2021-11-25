Cabinet jokes rang out across social media after Magdalena Andersson resigned as Sweden’s first female prime minister – just hours after being selected.

Andersson was chosen to replace Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, roles he relinquished earlier this year.

The development marked a milestone for Sweden, viewed for decades as one of Europe’s most progressive countries when it comes to gender relations, but which had yet to have a woman in the top political post.

Green Party

Andersson said a decision by the Green party, the junior party in the coalition, to quit had forced her to resign.

She added that she had told the speaker of parliament she hoped to be appointed prime minister again as the head of a single-party government.

“For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy,” Andersson told a news conference.

The Green party said it would leave government after the coalition’s budget bill was rejected by parliament.

“I have asked the speaker to be relieved of my duties as prime minister,” Andersson told a news conference. “I am ready to be prime minister in a single-party, Social Democrat government.”

Reaction

Everybody seemed to make the same joke after the announcement.

Here’s a pick of the reaction:

Tbf the last time I assembled a cabinet from Sweden it also fell apart within hours. https://t.co/D45qNVBBtQ — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) November 24, 2021

Sweden's first female prime minister resigns hours after being appointed. To be fair, this is what happens when the rest of us try to assemble a Swedish cabinet, too https://t.co/9xDBzKxGIo — Fark (@fark) November 25, 2021

Me “did you hear that the first PM of Sweden quit on her first day”



Husband “ who would’ve guessed that Sweden would have trouble assembling its cabinet”



Me 🤦‍♀️ and a groan — Catherine A Kempe, JP (@catherine_kempe) November 25, 2021

Swedish prime minister resigns within hours of taking office. Reddit comment (not mine): "In fairness, whenever I've tried to build a cabinet from Sweden, it's fallen apart in a matter of minutes." — Lane Browning (@theLaneBrowning) November 25, 2021

