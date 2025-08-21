Reform UK has seen its support among 18-24 year olds fall off a cliff this month, whilst support for Labour has surged.

Despite what the likes of Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf may say, it seems that Reform is haemorrhaging support among young Brits.

According to the latest YouGov polling, just 8% of 18-24 year olds say they would vote for Reform if there were a general election held tomorrow.

This is a huge drop from earlier this month, when polling from 4 August had support for Reform among 18-24 year olds at 21%.

Even when taking into account any outliers in the data, YouGov’s trend line shows a drop from 16% to 8% this month, seeing Reform even drop below the Tories.

Meanwhile, support for Labour and the Lib Dems is strong. In the space of a week, Labour’s support among the youngest age group has surged to 38%, whilst polling from 11 August even had the Lib Dems – arguably Britain’s most pro-EU party – as the most popular party for 18-24 year olds, on 25%.

Taking into account the general trend of polling, YouGov have the Lib Dems on 21% amongst young Brits.

YouGov’s latest polling for the 18-24 age group (YouGov)

The full breakdown of YouGov’s polling in the 18-24 age group

As one person put it on social media, the polling shows young Brits “want to rejoin the EU, are not racist and hate Nigel Farage.”

So, whilst Reform may still lead in the polls amongst all ages, the youth of today may well be a sign of hope.