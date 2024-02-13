Rishi Sunak had another ‘hammer moment’ on a trip to Cornwall last week, where pictures of him eating the local delicacy were duly shredded on social media.

The prime minister dropped into renowned pasty shop Philps in Hayle for what was said to be a “surprise visit”, but has since stirred a bit of a backlash for the poor independent bakers!

Sunak’s Cornwall tour also included a visit to a Newquay dentist to plug his plans to save NHS dentistry – which it turned out isn’t accepting new NHS patients.

But it was pictures of the PM’s pasty eating style that really got people talking.

Snaps posted to social media show Sunak tackling the Cornish treat with two hands as he speaks to reporters.

That’s not how you eat a pasty pic.twitter.com/fWp67ufObw — John Stevens (@johnestevens) February 12, 2024

According to locals, taking a pasty by the crimp is actually the traditional way to do it, but it has had people up in arms over the correct way to do it in the 21st century!

“I mean technically he is eating it correctly,” said Kimberley Chantelle McCreadie on Facebook. “The whole point of the crust is so the miner can chuck it and eat everything else. However, times have changed!”

Ian Francis said: “If it’s anything how he uses a hammer then my god teach him the right way.”

And Mark H Murray chimed in with the modern standard: “Everyone eats ’em crust end first now it’s standard, so he’s trying to fit in but unfortunately failed at it.”

Jenna Broadhurst goes Rishi-style: “I eat a pasty like an old Cornish miner hold the crust eat through the middle crust last.”

Although there were also comments that this was a myth and miners ate end first like most of us do today.

