Forget designer IT bags or lofty job titles; working women are now coveting flexibility and a sense of purpose in the workplace as the ultimate barometers of professional success.

But is it possible to set boundaries, advocate for more flexibility and still ascend the career ladder without ruffling too many feathers along the way?

A recent UK study found that while 92 per cent of women say they have set boundaries at work in an effort to prevent being micro-managed, and 70 per cent say they are ambitious in their careers, only 48 per cent would declare this in public.

Confidence gap

The reason for their reticence? Lack of self-belief is undoubtedly a prevailing factor (46 per cent), followed by a lack of opportunities (32 per cent).

This corresponds with data compiled by McKinsey for its annual Women in the Workplace study.

Despite the pandemic proving that balancing work and life was possible with more flexibility with regards to workplace location and the traditional nine to five, microaggressions rooted in bias—for example, others getting credit for the work done by women or being mistaken for someone more junior—continue to hold women back as they don’t feel supported or psychologically safe.

McKinsey’s research also uncovered that 78 per cent of women who face microaggressions self-shield or change the way they act and tone down what they say in an effort to protect themselves.

So, with all of the above at play, what can working women do to ensure they’re not only seen, heard and respected in the workplace, but get ahead?

Daily affirmations

While management should be tasked with ensuring their staff are not only being treated equally but given the same opportunities and treated the same way, the reality is that all employees, and not just female employees, need to take a proactive approach.

A good place to start is by keeping a log of all your achievements, no matter how small.

Perhaps you came up with an innovative new way to scale an aspect of the business or simply discovered a new productivity tool that will shave hours off your weekly workload.

By keeping a log of all your achievements, you’ll be able to see in black and white that you’re doing a good job, something that is essential when imposter syndrome creeps in and you feel like you’re not.

Additionally, an achievements log is a great resource to have in your arsenal when performance review season rolls around. Ideally your achievements will be rewarded, both professionally and financially but if your manager fails to recognise your contributions, it’s probably time to start weighing up your options.

